Why am I seeing the “video is currently unavailable” error? I'm trying to stream CBS All Access.

If you’re seeing the “video unavailable” message when you try to stream video, please use these steps to resolve it.



Check your Internet Connection

You need a high speed connection of 4 MBPS or more to stream CBS All Access content. If your speed is too low, please contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to discuss options to increase it.



Disable Ad Blockers

Please remove or disable any ad blocking software (i.e. AdBlock) before attempting to stream videos. If you do not have an ad blocker installed, try these steps:

Refresh/reload the page (desktop/laptop users can use the keyboard shortcut, Ctrl + F5) Clear your cookies and cache data within your browser. Close the browser and relaunch it. Return to the video player page and sign in.

Turn off Tracking Protection (Firefox only)

To disable tracking protection in private windows:

Click the hamburger (3 vertical lines) in the top right corner of the screen. A pop-up menu displays. Click “Preferences” to open this page, then select “Privacy” from the left-panel menu. On the Privacy page, remove the checkmark next to “Use Tracking Protection in Private Windows under the Tracking section. Resume watching your video

Switch to Another Browser

Try watching video using an alternate browser. If the issue is browser-related, this should resolve the problem. To learn more about our supported browsers, click here.



Clear your Browser’s Cache and History

For instruction, please review this helpful FAQ.